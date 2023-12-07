"Stay out of jail" - UFC champ Sean Strickland's ambiguous post regarding arrest divides UFC fanbase

Sean Strickland was able to shock the mixed martial arts world as he defeated Israel Adesanya to capture the middleweight title at UFC 293. 'Tarzan's brash personality has seen his popularity grow tremendously amongst UFC fans.

The middleweight champion took to X on Wednesday, controversially stating that people should be fine with being arrested:

"You have to be ok with the thought of being arrested. If you find yourself talking to a cop and your thought process is "I'm going to talk my way out of jail" wrong! Unless you know the law. Dont Go to jail, its easier to have a bad night and your future self will thank you."

Check out Sean Strickland's tweet on being arrested below:

His comments drew a mixed reaction from fans. @kuma4king advised Strickland to find a hobby:

"sean just stay out of jail... you need a hobby besides gun and fighting... maybe do knitting or puzzles... idk man"

@57TMT added that silence is the best option in such situations:

"Also just don’t talk to the cop invoke your 5th, don’t help them do their job when their job is going to be taking you in 😂"

@WeatherNcards seconded that notion:

"I don't know how people can't figure this out yet. Just watch Cops, LivePD, etc and they admit they lie to get the info they need. Not illegal and if your a dummy to fall for it that's on you"

@TravisS0Fl0 noted that asking for a lawyer is the best option as police officers are not looking to help:

"Police officers are not your friend and do not have your best interest in mind. They have a job to do. Some are great and some are biased. Moral of the story is STAY QUIET around cops. Lawyer Lawyer Lawyer."

@arjacobs__ joked:

"Thank you for inspiring me to chose violence today"

@PilePounder claimed:

"A good rule of thumb is never talk to the cops."

@Stevenisfree advised others to learn the law:

"Learn about the 5th and 4th amendments. Keep it zipped."

Could Sean Strickland enter a boxing ring in the future?

Sean Strickland was one of four mixed martial artists mentioned by former undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney when asked who has impressive boxing by Ariel Helwani of The MMA Hour. 'Tarzan' caught wind of the comments, sharing that he would entertain the idea of entering the boxing ring:

"I spar a lot of high level boxers and they always say one thing "why don't you box" maybe one day for a big money fight."

Check out Sean Strickland's response to Devin Haney's comments below:

While Strickland is open to the idea down the road, he is set to defend his UFC middleweight title against Dricus du Plessis at UFC 297. It is unclear if 'Tarzan' will ever look to make his professional boxing debut.