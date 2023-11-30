“Stay tuned” - Croatian sensation Roberto Soldic teases possible next match in ONE Championship

Roberto Soldic has teased an announcement for his third fight under the ONE Championship banner.

In 2022, Soldic surprised the MMA community by signing with ONE after considering several other top-tier promotions. The Croatian sensation, however, has yet to make that definitive splash in the organization.

‘Robocop’ made his promotional debut in December 2022 in what was supposed to be an intriguing stylistic matchup against the undefeated Murad Ramazanov. Unfortunately, the fight ended in the first round after Ramazanov accidentally landed an illegal groin strike, leaving Soldic in pain.

On May 5, Soldic returned to action against the always dangerous Zebaztian Kadestam. In round one, ‘Robocop’ reminded fans of his world-title potential by dominating Kadestam. With that said, ‘The Bandit’ did what he does best and found a way to win with a violent second-round knockout.

Soldic is going through a rough stretch in his fighting career but still has the skills to turn things around. Earlier this week, the 28-year-old teased his next fight with a temporary Instagram story that featured the following message:

“Stay tuned!!! @yodchatri @onechampionship”

Instagram story

Where did Roberto Soldic fight before ONE Championship?

Roberto Soldic made his professional MMA debut in November 2014. Following a 12-2 run in various promotions, Soldic signed with Konfrontacja Sztuk Walki (KSW), a popular MMA operation based out of Poland.

‘Robocop’ undoubtedly made a name for himself in KSW. The Croatian battled the top fighters at welterweight and middleweight, leading to him becoming a two-division KSW champion. It’ll be intriguing to see if he can bounce back and find similar success under the ONE Championship banner.

It's unclear what's next for Soldic. With that said, there are plenty of options, as he's shown the ability to fight in different weight classes. The 28-year-old has also voiced his interest in testing his skills in other sports.