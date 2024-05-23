“Staying true to what we’ve always done” – Kade Ruotolo reveals the secret to his sustained success with twin Tye  

With an undefeated record and ONE Championship gold around his waist, 21-year-old BJJ sensation Kade Ruotolo revealed the secret to his and his win brother's success.

On Friday, June 7, Ruotolo will attempt to keep his string of success going as he straps on the four-ounce gloves for the first time in his highly anticipated mixed martial arts debut at ONE 167. Emanating from Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, the reigning ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion will begin a new journey when he meets American MMA standout Blake Cooper.

Appearing on the Talk-Jitsu Podcast ahead of his return to the Circle, Kade Ruotolo shared some insight into how he and his ONE world title-toting brother Tye Ruotolo continue to dominate the competition.

"Making sure that we’re keeping our A-game and our strongest attributes and not switching," Ruotolo. "Just staying true to what we’ve always done and trying to adjust to the ‘scrambliness’. People call it scrambly but its actually just reacting to strength."

Kade Ruotolo returns to submission grappling on September 6 for massive superfight with Mikey Musumeci

Once Kade Ruotolo tests out his skills in MMA at ONE 167, he will return to the Circle to defend his title when ONE Championship heads back to the United States on Friday, September 6. Heading back to The Mile High City — Denver, Colorado — Ruotolo will square off with fellow ONE world titleholder Mikey Musumeci in a submission superfight at ONE 168.

The bout will put two of BJJ's greatest stars as Musumeci — the current ONE flyweight submission grappling champion — moves up three weight classes to challenge Ruotolo for his lightweight strap.

Will Mikey Musumeci make history and become the promotion's first-ever two-division grappling king, or will Kade Ruotolo establish himself as the best BJJ practitioner in all of ONE Championship?

