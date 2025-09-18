  • home icon
Stella Hemetsberger eyes Jackie Buntan’s kickboxing gold and champ-champ status

By Dan Paulo Errazo
Published Sep 18, 2025 09:16 GMT
Stella Hemetsberger - Photo by ONE Championship
Stella Hemetsberger - Photo by ONE Championship

Newly crowned ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world champion ‘Always Hungry’ Stella Hemetsberger of Austria is coming off a big win over kickboxing queen Jackie Buntan at ONE Fight Night 35 on Prime Video, and already, the 26-year-old has her eyes on two-sport glory.

Hemetsberger dominated Buntan en route to a unanimous decision victory to capture the vacant Muay Thai gold, and now she wants the Filipina-American’s kickboxing belt to add to her collection.

Speaking to the media at the ONE Fight Night 35 post-fight interviews, Hemetsberger talked about challenging Buntan for the kickboxing title.

‘Always Hungry’ said:

“Yeah, I think with our fight today, it would be a good fight to do a rematch and also for people to watch. But I’m happy either way, what opportunity we get, what the next fight is. But yeah, I would like to fight kickboxing again as well.”

Needless to say, Hemetsberger’s fight with Buntan was a fan-friendly spectacle, and their rematch is very much welcomed.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch a replay of all the action at ONE Fight Night 35 with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

What’s next for Stella Hemetsberger?

After her amazing performance at ONE Fight Night 35 on Prime Video, it appears Stella Hemetsberger is fully fixated on a return to kickboxing, the discipline in which she began her martial arts journey.

‘Always Hungry’ said:

“I guess, as you know, I’m coming from kickboxing. I do have way more experience in kickboxing as well. So I actually would like to give myself a go in kickboxing rules as well if I get the chance and the opportunity too. But as I’ve been saying all the time, and as it has worked out well, I’m happy with the chances I get and the opportunities I get. So whatever opportunities I get. But, yeah, I would like to try myself in kickboxing again.”

