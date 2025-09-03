Stella Hemetsberger has a message for aspiring youth back home: "Everything is possible if you really want it"

Stella Hemetsberger is hoping her journey from Austrian obscurity to world title contention will inspire young athletes in her homeland to pursue their dreams regardless of limitations.The 26-year-old slugger addressed her desire to serve as proof that opportunities will always be present for dedicated athletes from any background ahead of her return at ONE Fight Night 35.&quot;I would also just show the girls that a girl from Austria, where a lot of people didn't even know what 'Muay Thai' is, accidentally ended up in this sport, fell in love with it and managed to become the number in the world with a lot of discipline and hard work - showing that everything is possible if you really want it,&quot; Stella Hemetsberger told Sportskeeda MMA during an exclusive interview.The RS-Gym and Phuket Fight Club standout, who discovered the sport at the age of 13, has become one of her country's most recognized martial artists in slightly over a decade.After dazzling in the Austrian, European, and Thai stadium circuit, the RS-GYM and Phuket Fight Club affiliate debuted on the global stage with a unanimous decision triumph over Chellina Chirino in October last year.In her sophomore outing, she took out Italian sensation Anna Lia Moretti. More recently, Hemetsberger knocked out Vanessa Romanowski at ONE Friday Fights 104 this past April to secure a spot on the main roster and a US$100,000 contract. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostStella Hemetsberger makes her main roster debut at ONE Fight Night 35Stella Hemetsberger's American primetime debut arrives in the main event of ONE Fight Night 35, where she'll look to ruin Jackie Buntan's two-sport dream and become Austria's first-ever athlete to be crowned a ONE world champion.As for Buntan, the Filipino-American dynamo makes her first appearance of the year. Her most recent appearance was in November of last year when she outpointed Anissa Meksen by unanimous decision to become the ONE women's strawweight kickboxing world champion.Fight fans in North America can catch the entire ONE Fight Night 35 card live in U.S. primetime for free this Friday, September 5.