  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • Stella Hemetsberger has a message for aspiring youth back home: "Everything is possible if you really want it"

Stella Hemetsberger has a message for aspiring youth back home: "Everything is possible if you really want it"

By James De Rozario
Published Sep 03, 2025 11:54 GMT
Stella Hemetsberger (pictured) finds herself one win away from world title glory. [Image: ONE Championship]
Stella Hemetsberger (pictured) finds herself one win away from world title glory. [Image: ONE Championship]

Stella Hemetsberger is hoping her journey from Austrian obscurity to world title contention will inspire young athletes in her homeland to pursue their dreams regardless of limitations.

Ad

The 26-year-old slugger addressed her desire to serve as proof that opportunities will always be present for dedicated athletes from any background ahead of her return at ONE Fight Night 35.

"I would also just show the girls that a girl from Austria, where a lot of people didn't even know what 'Muay Thai' is, accidentally ended up in this sport, fell in love with it and managed to become the number in the world with a lot of discipline and hard work - showing that everything is possible if you really want it," Stella Hemetsberger told Sportskeeda MMA during an exclusive interview.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The RS-Gym and Phuket Fight Club standout, who discovered the sport at the age of 13, has become one of her country's most recognized martial artists in slightly over a decade.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

After dazzling in the Austrian, European, and Thai stadium circuit, the RS-GYM and Phuket Fight Club affiliate debuted on the global stage with a unanimous decision triumph over Chellina Chirino in October last year.

In her sophomore outing, she took out Italian sensation Anna Lia Moretti. More recently, Hemetsberger knocked out Vanessa Romanowski at ONE Friday Fights 104 this past April to secure a spot on the main roster and a US$100,000 contract.

Ad
Ad

Stella Hemetsberger makes her main roster debut at ONE Fight Night 35

Stella Hemetsberger's American primetime debut arrives in the main event of ONE Fight Night 35, where she'll look to ruin Jackie Buntan's two-sport dream and become Austria's first-ever athlete to be crowned a ONE world champion.

As for Buntan, the Filipino-American dynamo makes her first appearance of the year. Her most recent appearance was in November of last year when she outpointed Anissa Meksen by unanimous decision to become the ONE women's strawweight kickboxing world champion.

Fight fans in North America can catch the entire ONE Fight Night 35 card live in U.S. primetime for free this Friday, September 5.

About the author
James De Rozario

James De Rozario

James De Rozario is a sports journalist passionate about mixed martial arts, football, hockey, and F1.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications