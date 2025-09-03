Stella Hemetsberger ready to put it all on the line against Jackie Buntan: "This fight just means everything right now"

Stella Hemetsberger is embracing the magnitude of her world title opportunity as she prepares to challenge Jackie Buntan for the vacant ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world championship at ONE Fight Night 35.The 26-year-old Austrian striker addressed the emotional significance of her championship pursuit ahead of their surefire encounter inside Bangkok's legendary Lumpinee Stadium on Friday, September 5.&quot;For me, this fight just means everything right now. It is an opportunity to become the best in the world. So I am doing everything I can to make this dream become reality,&quot; Stella Hemetsberger told Sportskeeda MMA via text.The RS-Gym and Phuket Fight Club representative's passionate declaration reflects the years of preparation that have led to this career-defining moment against the reigning ONE women's strawweight kickboxing world champion, who is on the hunt to join rarefied air as a two-sport conqueror.The sports science graduate from the University of Salzburg earned her title shot after compiling a perfect 3-0 record in the ONE Friday Fights series, capped by a spectacular knockout victory this past April. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAllycia Hellen Rodrigues sees a new fire in Stella Hemetsberger ahead of monumental world title opportunityReigning ONE women's atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues, who is training partners with Stella Hemetsberger, believes her Phuket Fight Club stablemate has displayed a new aura of focus and confidence leading up to her shot at ONE gold this week.The Brazilian mum-champ told ONE Championship:&quot;She works a lot, and I see where she wants to go. I see her disposition, her desire to be the champion.&quot;Find out if Hemetsberger can continue her hot streak when she takes on the toughest test of her career inside the Mecca of Muay Thai at ONE Fight Night 35.North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire card live on U.S. primetime for free.