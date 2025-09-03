  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • Stella Hemetsberger ready to put it all on the line against Jackie Buntan: "This fight just means everything right now"

Stella Hemetsberger ready to put it all on the line against Jackie Buntan: "This fight just means everything right now"

By James De Rozario
Published Sep 03, 2025 12:27 GMT
(From left) Stella Hemetsberger and Jackie Buntan. [Images: ONE Championship]
(From left) Stella Hemetsberger and Jackie Buntan. [Images: ONE Championship]

Stella Hemetsberger is embracing the magnitude of her world title opportunity as she prepares to challenge Jackie Buntan for the vacant ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world championship at ONE Fight Night 35.

Ad

The 26-year-old Austrian striker addressed the emotional significance of her championship pursuit ahead of their surefire encounter inside Bangkok's legendary Lumpinee Stadium on Friday, September 5.

"For me, this fight just means everything right now. It is an opportunity to become the best in the world. So I am doing everything I can to make this dream become reality," Stella Hemetsberger told Sportskeeda MMA via text.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The RS-Gym and Phuket Fight Club representative's passionate declaration reflects the years of preparation that have led to this career-defining moment against the reigning ONE women's strawweight kickboxing world champion, who is on the hunt to join rarefied air as a two-sport conqueror.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The sports science graduate from the University of Salzburg earned her title shot after compiling a perfect 3-0 record in the ONE Friday Fights series, capped by a spectacular knockout victory this past April.

Ad
Ad

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues sees a new fire in Stella Hemetsberger ahead of monumental world title opportunity

Reigning ONE women's atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues, who is training partners with Stella Hemetsberger, believes her Phuket Fight Club stablemate has displayed a new aura of focus and confidence leading up to her shot at ONE gold this week.

Ad

The Brazilian mum-champ told ONE Championship:

"She works a lot, and I see where she wants to go. I see her disposition, her desire to be the champion."

Find out if Hemetsberger can continue her hot streak when she takes on the toughest test of her career inside the Mecca of Muay Thai at ONE Fight Night 35.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire card live on U.S. primetime for free.

About the author
James De Rozario

James De Rozario

James De Rozario is a sports journalist passionate about mixed martial arts, football, hockey, and F1.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications