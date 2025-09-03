"Her desire to be the champion" - Allycia Hellen Rodrigues on what will lead Stella Hemetsberger to success

ONE women's atomwmeight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues believes Stella Hemetsberger's heart and spirit will massively help her overcome the toughest test of her career at ONE Fight Night 35.Emanating live from the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, the Austrian striker faces Jackie Buntan to determine the ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world champion.Their scheduled five-round tie will headline the Sept. 5 card.ONE Championship caught up with Allycia Hellen Rodrigues to get her thoughts on her Phuket Fight Club teammate's chances inside the Mecca of Muay Thai this Friday.While acknowledging that there will be doubters questioning Hemetsberger's credentials to topple Buntan on fight night, the Brazilian mum-champ is confident the Salzburg native will block out the noise and leave the venue as a ONE world champion.&quot;It was the same thing that happened to me. A lot of people didn’t believe in my victory. But we went there, worked hard, and we conquered it. She works a lot, and I see where she wants to go. I see her disposition, her desire to be the champion,&quot; the 27-year-old Rodrigues told the promotion.Hemetsberger rides a three-fight winning streak heading into this world title opportunity.Find out if she can move to 4-0 under the promotional banner by tuning in to ONE Fight Night 35, available for free to active Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAllycia Hellen Rodrigues has been in fine form in 2025On her end, Allycia Hellen Rodrigues has enjoyed arguably the most sensational period of her time under the ONE Championship banner in 2025.The Phuket-based fighter earned the first knockout in the promotion this past March, when she destroyed English-Irish standout Marie McManamon in the main event of ONE Fight Night 29.Then, she defended her gold with another highlight-reel moment against Swedish striker Johanna Persson this past July.Rodrigues' finishes also pocketed her a pair of US$50,000 performance bonuses.