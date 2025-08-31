Stella Hemetsberger thankful for her great start at ONE Friday Fights: “Definitely helped me to improve as a fighter”

Austrian striking sensation Stella Hemetsberger credits her successful run through the ONE Friday Fights series as instrumental in her development ahead of a massive world title opportunity against Filipina-American star Jackie Buntan next weekend.The 26-year-old compiled a perfect 3-0 record since joining ONE Friday Fights, showcasing her technical skills against elite competition before earning her life-changing US$100,000 contract and entry into ONE Championship's main roster. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHemetsberger's breakthrough moment came with a spectacular first-round knockout of Vanessa Romanowski at ONE Friday Fights 104, a performance that secured her passage to the global stage and that ultimately led to her title shot.The weekly Asia primetime series provided Hemetsberger with invaluable experience competing at Bangkok's legendary Lumpinee Stadium, preparing her for the pressure and atmosphere that she'll face in her championship bout.During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Hemetsberger said:&quot;On ONE Friday Fights, you get the opportunity to experience this great stage while already fighting strong opponents and showing your skills to the world. Fighting actively there has definitely helped me to improve as a fighter.&quot;The Austrian hopes to become her country's first-ever ONE world champion when she steps into the ring next weekend.ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger, on Prime Video, is live at the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, and will stream in U.S. primetime on Friday, September 5. Fans in North America can catch all the action on Prime Video.Stella Hemetsberger is locked in: “I work hard to put on a good performance”Next week at ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger on Prime Video, it’s Stella Hemetsberger’s time to shine, and she has no other plans than to take the win and take home the gold against Jackie Buntan.She told Sportskeeda MMA:“I am taking every fight I have very seriously, preparation-wise, and I work hard to put on a good performance in the ring. For this fight, I have basically focused all my life on preparation and getting in the best shape I can possibly be. There is only one goal right now.”Check back with Sportskeeda MMA for more updates on Stella Hemetsberger.