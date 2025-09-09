Stella Hemetsberger said rough first round lit a fire: “I was bloodied up”

Newly crowned ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world champion ‘Always Hungry’ Stella Hemetsberger of Austria showed the heart of a staunch champion after weathering a rough opening round against Jackie Buntan at ONE Fight Night 35 on Prime Video last weekend.The 26-year-old made history by becoming Austria's first-ever ONE world champion, earning a hard-fought unanimous decision victory over the reigning kickboxing queen at Bangkok's legendary Lumpinee Stadium last Saturday, September 6. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHemetsberger's nose was damaged early in the fight from Buntan's precise striking, but the Austrian warrior used the adversity as motivation rather than allowing it to derail her.She went on to score two knockdowns of Buntan en route to capturing the richest prize in women's striking sports.Hemetsberger told Mitch ‘The Dragon’ Chilson in her ONE Fight Night 35 in-ring interview:&quot;Yeah, well, I think I was bloodied up in the first round already, so that was something I wasn't surprised about, to be honest. It didn't bother me too much.&quot;ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger, on Prime Video, is available to watch in North America via replay on demand with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.Stella Hemetsberger says corner played major factor in historic winStella Hemetsberger made history Saturday, and she has her corner to thank for it.With coaches from Phuket Fight Club delivering crucial instructions in between rounds, and reigning ONE women’s atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues cheering from ringside, Hemetsberger put on the performance of a lifetime against Jackie Buntan at ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger on Prime Video.She told Chilson:“Yeah, I think the first round definitely played a big point. It was my first five-round fight and, like, my team told me to stay calm, not go crazy.”Check back with Sportskeeda MMA for more news on Stella Hemetsberger.