 "You don't like it, go find a different damn job to do"- Stephen A. Smith launches passionate defence of Dana White in UFC fighter pay debate with Jake Paul

ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith recently engaged in a heated debate with Jake Paul over the UFC's fighter pay issue.

UFC President Dana White has been under scrutiny for quite some time now due to allegations that fighters in the promotion are not compensated well enough. Many fighters in the UFC, including heavyweight champ Francis Ngannou, and former champions Jon Jones and Henry Cejudo have called out the UFC president for not being given their due remuneration.

Paul has been at the forefront of demanding an increase in fighter pay in the UFC. The YouTuber-turned-boxer even offered to fight Nate Diaz for free provided White decided to increase the pay of fighters and provide them with healthcare.

In a recent episode of BS w/ Jake Paul, Stephen A. Smith and Paul had a discussion on UFC president Dana White and the apparent allegations of inadequate fighter pay in the promotion. During the conversation, Smith defended White and said:

"You don't like it, go find a different damn job to do. You got a decision to make because I got news for you...I have been in the ESPN for 17 years bro. They brought up a contract that I got three years ago. What about the first 14?"

Smith continued:

"Because if companies win especially when they're negotiating and they are promoting and they're handling overhead, they're taking the risk and they're doing a lot of things. There's a lot of complaints that I could have. There's a lot of complaints that a lot of people could have. Various networks, various professions, etc...But at the end of the day, it does come down to business."

Daniel Cormier gives his take on Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva

Daniel Cormier recently gave props to Jake Paul's fighting skills, however, the former two-divison champ is still rooting for Anderson Silva to win.

'DC' believes Silva's win over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. is "bigger and better than anything" Jake Paul has ever achieved so far in the sport.

Giving his take on the upcoming fight, Cormier said:

"I think Anderson Silva wins the fight. If Jake Paul wins, he's a kid that's in his prime, and I say that knowing that now Jake Paul can fight, the guy can fight. I'm done being of the people that say this kid's a joke, this kid is not a joke, the kid can fight... Anderson beating Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. is bigger and better than anything he's [ Paul] ever done... That is the biggest moment between the two and the biggest accomplishment between the two... Anderson wins the fight."

