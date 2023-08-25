Stephen Loman admits he used to be a fan of John Lineker: “He knocked out everybody”

Stephen Loman remembers watching John Lineker putting his ‘Hands of Stone’ to work long before they were scheduled to square off against one another in a veritable bantamweight banger this fall.

Loman and Lineker will step inside the Circle on September 29 when ONE Championship returns to Singapore Indoor Stadium for ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video. In an event headlined by some of the best female fighters in the world, fans will be treated to a high-stakes clash between two of the best bantamweight fighters in the world today.

Stephen Loman is determined to secure his first shot at a ONE world title. To do that, he will have to go through a former champion who has competed on the globe’s biggest combat sports stages, John Lineker.

“I used to watch him when he was still with the UFC. And wow, he knocked out everybody,” Loman said of his opponent during a recent interview with The MMA Superfan.

Expand Tweet

Stephen Loman goes into the Fight Night clash riding an undefeated record under the ONE banner. In his last appearance, ‘The Sniper’ picked off legend and former ONE titleholder Bibiano Fernandes at ONE on Prime Video 4. With a win over Lineker, Loman will undoubtedly be next in line for a shot at Fabricio Andrade’s bantamweight gold.

John Lineker, who knows a thing or two about being a world champion, is determined to climb to the top of the mountain once again after suffering a fourth-round TKO loss at the hands of Andrade. With a buzzer-beating knockout against Kim Jae Woong earlier this month, ‘Hands of Stone’ will attempt to solidify his spot as the top-ranked contender in the division.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 14 live and for free in U.S. primetime on September 29.