Stephen Loman believes his shifty Wushu style will be a difficult puzzle for John Lineker to solve

Stephen Loman believes he’s found a way to counteract John Lineker’s frightening forward pressure.

The two top bantamweight contenders will collide in a pivotal contest ONE Fight Night 14 on September 29 at Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The winner between the No.2-ranked Loman and Lineker, the No.1-ranked contender, could decide who faces Fabricio Andrade for the ONE bantamweight MMA world title.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Loman said he plans to use Wushu’s free-flowing style to exploit Lineker’s boxing-heavy offense.

Lineker is arguably the hardest puncher in MMA right now, and he used that devastating power to send most of his opponents into the shadow realm.

Loman said:

“It’s really a great style to use because I move a lot while creating angles.”

The 28-year-old is part of the famed Team Lakay stable in the Philippines, a team that bred some of ONE Championship’s most dangerous strikers.

Relying heavily on their Wushu base, the gym had four of its fighters simultaneously hold world titles across strawweight, flyweight, bantamweight, and lightweight back in 2018.

Although the stable has since relinquished its chokehold on the promotion, Loman plans to return Team Lakay to its past glory.

Loman is a perfect 3-0 in ONE Championship and has wins over Yusup Saadulaev, Shoko Sato, and former ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Bibiano Fernandes.

Although he’s a superb striker, Loman won’t hesitate to use his grappling when he wants to. Nevertheless, ‘The Sniper’s’ strength remains his relentless striking.

ONE Fight Night 14 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.