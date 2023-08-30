Stephen Loman doesn’t mind flying to Bangkok to personally to call-out Fabricio Andrade at ONE Fight Night 15

Stephen Loman is more than willing to hop a plane to Bangkok if it means getting his long-awaited fight with reigning ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade.

On September 29, ‘The Sniper’ will return to Singapore Indoor Stadium for a high-stakes scrap with John ‘Hands of Stone’ Lineker. The pair will compete in what will likely serve as a bantamweight world title eliminator, the winner earning the opportunity to face Fabricio Andrade.

Speaking with The MMA Superfan ahead of his return to the circle, Stephen Loman is so confident in his ability to best John Lineker that he is willing to fly to Thailand a week later to address ‘Wonder Boy’ face-to-face inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium:

“If given the chance, why not? We can fly to Bangkok to tell Fabricio Andrade face-to-face,” Loman said. “If we share the ring it will be great publicity for our potential fight.”

Watch the interview below:

One week after Stephen Loman and John Lineker step inside the circle, Fabricio Andrade will make his own return to action with the opportunity to make ONE Championship history. ‘Wonder Boy’ will square off with another reigning ONE world champion, Jonathan Haggerty. The pair will battle for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world championship.

Win or lose, Andrade will already have his next opponent lined up and ready to take his 26 pounds of ONE Championship gold.

Will ‘The Sniper’ keep his undefeated streak inside the circle alive, or will the legendary power of John Lineker once again land another highlight-reel-worthy knockout?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 14 live and for free in U.S. primetime on September 29.