Stephen Loman confident he has ‘developed other tools’ to deal with John Lineker’s punches

In pursuit of the ONE bantamweight MMA world championship, Stephen Loman potentially has one final hurdle to clear before he reaches his ambition.

With three consecutive wins since arriving in ONE Championship, the Filipino warrior has established himself as one of the best in the division.

His victory over former champion Bibiano Fernandes at ONE on Prime Video 4 last year set him out as a favorite to contest for the crown.

Unfortunately for 'The Sniper,' he was forced to wait until Fabricio Andrade and John Lineker settled their score for the vacant belt.

With Andrade emerging victorious at ONE Fight Night 7 earlier this year, Loman targeted the Brazilian. Things did not pan out in his favor, however, and Loman will be confronted by Lineker next.

At ONE Fight Night 14 on September 29, Loman will look to defeat a second former world champion in a row when he faces the knockout artist John Lineker.

Having rebounded from his loss to Andrade earlier this year, the Brazilian brawler proved that he still has plenty left in the tank.

But the question on everyone's mind now is whether or not the veteran's firepower will be enough to fend off a hungry rising challenger like Loman.

In an interview with The MMA Superfan, Stephen Loman spoke about the dangerous power that ‘Hands of Stone’ possesses and how he plans on countering it:

“John Lineker is a very good striker, but I developed other tools to deal with that. I want to show those in this fight. ”

ONE Fight Night 14 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.