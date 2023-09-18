Stephen Loman on the ‘honor’ of fighting John Lineker: “He is one of my toughest opponents to date”

Second-ranked ONE Championship bantamweight mixed martial arts contender ‘The Sniper’ Stephen Loman is not one to get it all mixed up. Although he is super confident in beating his upcoming opponent, one of the most dangerous bantamweights in the world, he knows that one small mistake could lead to defeat.

After all, at the highest level of competition, it’s the man who can execute his game plan and carry his will into the cage who usually ends up being the victor.

Stephen Loman is set to face former ONE bantamweight MMA world champion and current no.1-ranked contender ‘Hands of Stone’ John Lineker at ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore on Friday, September 29th.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview, Loman talked about the magnitude of his next fight with Lineker and why he can’t take ‘Hands of Stone’ lightly.

‘The Sniper’ said:

“We are getting close and I’m very excited. John Lineker is one of my toughest opponents to date. He is a former world champion and it is an honor to share the Circle with him. As much as I am ready to beat him, I also have a lot of respect for him. And I know I cannot underestimate him one bit. Fans are going to be happy with this fight.”

Whoever wins this fight could very well go on to challenge reigning ONE bantamweight MMA world champion ‘Wonder Boy’ Fabricio Andrade later this year.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.