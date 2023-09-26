Stephen Loman impressed by how ‘adaptable’ Stamp has become in MMA: “She quickly learned her ground game”

Filipino bantamweight fighter Stephen Loman is impressed with the adaptability that Thai superstar Stamp Fairtex has shown in mixed martial arts and how she has done well in the multi-faceted sport.

Following an impressive run in the striking arts in ONE, where she once simultaneously held the atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world titles, Stamp decided to focus on MMA beginning in 2021.

Since losing in her MMA debut, she has won six of her next seven matches, including bagging the ONE atomweight MMA world grand prix title along the way. She is now considered as one of the best in women’s MMA.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Stephen Loman praised the versatility that Stamp has shown throughout her career and how her team has done a solid job in her MMA transition.

‘The Sniper’ said:

“I’ve also seen that Stamp is very adaptable in any scenario. She quickly learned her ground game, and her training camp provides an environment where they can quickly improve their skills in MMA.”

Stamp seeks to become the first three-sport ONE world champion when she vies for the interim ONE atomweight MMA world title at ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video on September 29 in Singapore.

She will go up against South Korean veteran Ham Seo Hee in a clash of the two top contenders in the division. The Thai sensation is coming off an impressive second-round knockout victory over American Alyse Anderson in her last match back in May in the United States.

Ham Seo Hee, for her part, has won all of her three fights to date under ONE, the most recent being a unanimous decision victory over Itsuki Hirata of Japan this past March.

ONE is holding an interim atomweight championship match as reigning division queen Angela Lee remains on a self-imposed break for personal reasons.

Meanwhile, Stephen Loman will also be part of ONE Fight Night 14, which will take place at the Singapore Indoor Stadium and available live and for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.

The Team Lakay stalwart is facing former ONE bantamweight MMA world champion John Lineker of Brazil.