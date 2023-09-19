“Just this makes me proud” - Stamp grateful that she had the opportunity to fight ‘idol’ Angela Lee

Stamp Fairtex lost when she battled her mixed martial arts idol Angela Lee last year but she had a lot of takeaways from the match and considers it a proud moment for her.

The Thai superstar took on ONE atomweight world champion Lee in March 2022 in a title clash in Singapore. She was fresh then from winning the ONE atomweight MMA world grand prix.

Stamp posed early problems with her striking, sending Lee at one point reeling from a solid body shot in the opening round. The reigning champion, however, would survive the assault.

In the second round, Lee would find her groove with her solid ground game. She was unrelenting in putting the pressure on Stamp, culminating in a rear-naked choke finish late in the frame.

In an interview with ONE Championship, the 25-year-old Fairtex Training Center standout shared her showdown with Lee was lesson-filled and one of the highlights so far of her combat sports career.

She said:

“After that fight, I found out that I’m calmer and cooler. I used more brain more intelligently now. I think I could have focused better on the fight.

“Just this makes me proud. I’m over the moon to have a chance to fight against my idol and Angela referred that one day I will become an MMA world champion.”

Stamp looks to realize her goal of becoming an MMA world champion when she returns to action later this month.

She will battle South Korean veteran Ham Seo Hee for the interim ONE atomweight MMA world title at ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video on September 29 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Stamp is out to make history by becoming the first three-sport ONE world champion after once holding simultaneously the promotion’s atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world titles.

Seeking to frustrate the Thai sensation in her push is Ham Seo Hee, winner of her last nine fights, the last three under ONE Championship.

‘Hamzzang,’ the No.2 contender in the division, defeated Itsuki Hirata of Japan by unanimous decision in her last match in March.

ONE is holding an interim championship fight in the women’s atomweight division as Lee is on a self-imposed break for personal reasons.

ONE Fight Night 14 is available live and for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.