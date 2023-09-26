Stephen Loman says Jessa Khan has ‘mental edge’ over Danielle Kelly

Second-ranked ONE Championship bantamweight MMA contender ‘The Sniper’ Stephen Loman is headed into the most important fight of his ONE career thus far, on a stacked card for the ages. Loman is also interested in watching the rest of the amazing bouts at ONE Fight Night 14, including a select few in particular.

One of the bouts that has piqued Loman’s interest is the co-main event banger between atomweight submission grappling stars Danielle Kelly and Jessa Khan.

Kelly and Khan will do battle for the inaugural ONE women’s atomweight submission grappling world title in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore on Friday, September 29th.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Loman shared his thoughts on this epic showdown.

‘The Sniper’ said:

“I think Jessa could have a mental edge over Danielle because she already knows how she operates.”

It initially sounds like Loman is leaning towards a victory for Khan. The Team Lakay stalwart isn’t ruling out Kelly beating Khan once and for all, if she did her due diligence.

Loman added:

“But if Danielle did her homework and prepared enough, I think she can turn things around. I think this one goes to Danielle. She’ll get that win in their rematch.”

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 14 live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.

Meanwhile, Loman is also on this card, as the no.2-ranked bantamweight MMA fighter takes on no.1-ranked and former ONE bantamweight MMA world champion John ‘Hands of Stone’ Lineker in a pivotal bantamweight showdown.