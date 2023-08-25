Stephen Loman says versatility key to avoiding John Lineker’s ‘heavy punches’: “I need to be careful”

Stephen Loman is aware of John Lineker’s nuclear power, that’s why he’s planning to use everything in his arsenal to dictate the flow of their impending matchup.

The highly ranked bantamweights will meet in a potential world title eliminator at ONE Fight Night 14 on September 29 at Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Loman, the No.2-ranked bantamweight contender, believes his versatility will play a huge factor when he takes on the heavy-handed Lineker in Singapore.

In an interview with The MMA Superfan, Loman said he’s wary of Lineker’s raw power.

Loman said:

“Yes. I will mix all my tools well and I won’t fall into his strengths. I need to be careful at all times because John Lineker is a high-caliber opponent. His heavy punches will always find a way to land.”

The Filipino star had an immediate impact the moment he arrived at ONE Championship in December 2021.

‘The Sniper’ made quick work of Yusup Saadulaev in his promotional debut knocking out the Russian mauler with a stiff left cross for the first-round finish.

He then secured a couple of dominant unanimous decision wins over Shoko Sato and former ONE bantamweight world champion and Brazilian legend Bibiano Fernandes.

Lineker, though, is every bit of his intimidating nickname of ‘Hands of Stone’.

The former ONE bantamweight world champion currently sits as the No.1 contender in the division. Lineker is 5-1 (1 no contest) in ONE Championship with four heart-stopping knockouts to his name.

Lineker has defeated Troy Worthen, Kim Jae Woong, and former bantamweight kings Fernandes and Kevin Belingon during his ONE Championship tenure.

This pivotal bantamweight contest between Lineker and Loman, as well as the entire ONE Fight Night 14 card, is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Watch Loman's entire interview below: