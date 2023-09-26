Stephen Loman sure Stamp vs. Ham ends in a finish “either on the feet or on the ground”

ONE Championship bantamweight contender ‘The Sniper’ Stephen Loman is in town in Singapore, as he heads to the Singapore Indoor Stadium for the biggest fight of his professional career thus far.

But he’s not just here to fight. Loman is also here to take in the festivities of this historic event.

ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video marks the return of ONE Championship to the Lion City, and the stars are out in droves.

In the main event of the evening, former ONE atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion and current no.1-ranked atomweight MMA contender Stamp Fairtex of Thailand is set to face no.2-ranked ‘Hamzzang’ Ham Seo Hee of South Korea.

The bout will take place live on Friday, September 29th, and will be for the ONE women’s interim atomweight MMA world title.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Loman shared his thoughts on this epic female showdown.

‘The Sniper’ said:

“I think her fight against Stamp will be a back-and-forth affair, either on the feet or on the ground. The striking edge belongs to Stamp because she came from Muay Thai. That’s her department. I think she’ll use that against Ham.”

Is ‘The Sniper’ right? Will Stamp take home the victory? No matter who wins though, Loman is certain about one thing. This fight isn’t going the distance.

Loman added:

“I think someone will get knocked out here if they focus on their striking. If this fight hits the ground, I know that someone will be submitted.”

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 14 live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.

Meanwhile, Loman himself is on this card, as the no.2-ranked bantamweight MMA fighter takes on no.1-ranked and former divisional king John ‘Hands of Stone’ Lineker on the main card.