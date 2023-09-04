Stephen Loman vows to utilize ‘every single one of his tools’ for John Lineker test

At ONE Fight Night 14 on September 29, Stephen Loman will face his toughest challenge inside the circle.

Undefeated under the ONE Championship banner, the Filipino contender has seen a steady rise in the level of competition that he has faced.

After defeating former bantamweight MMA world champion Bibiano Fernandes last time out at ONE on Prime Video 4, the Team Lakay fighter is keen to earn a status as the next man in line for the throne.

When he returns to the Singapore Indoor Stadium to try and gain a status as the No.1-ranked contender, he intends to show his entire skill set when facing the current top-ranked superstar John Lineker.

The former champion is the kind of elite competitor that will really test an up-and-coming contender like Loman, testing his ability to fight at the very highest level.

The Brazilian is a difficult opponent to take down, and if you can’t find a way to nullify his devastating knockout power, ‘Hands of Stone’ has proven time and time again that he can cause anyone in the world problems.

As he aims to produce his fourth consecutive win since signing with the promotion, Stephen Loman has been working hard over the last year to make sure that he is ready for this next step in his career.

In an interview with ONE Championship, he spoke about his mindset and game plan ahead of the biggest fight of his career to date:

“I’ll polish everything and use every single one of my tools.”

ONE Fight Night 14 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.