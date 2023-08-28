Stephen Loman wants to prove that he deserves world title shot with strong showing against John Lineker

Stephen Loman plans to prove he deserves a ONE bantamweight world title shot by making a statement in his upcoming fight.

Loman made his ONE Championship debut in December 2021 with a professional MMA record of 13-2. Since then, the Team Lakay affiliate has secured three consecutive wins, including a unanimous decision against former world champion Bibiano Fernandes.

On September 29, Loman will fight another former ONE bantamweight world champion, John Lineker, at ONE Fight Night 14. Although nothing is guaranteed, the winner is expected to get a title shot against reigning bantamweight king Fabricio Andrade.

During an interview with The MMA Superfan, Loman had this to say about his upcoming fight potentially having title shot implications:

“I feel like it’s my time and I’ll prove it in this match against John Lineker.”

Stephen Loman has made a name for himself by securing victories against Yusup Saadulaev, Shoko Sato, and Bibiano Fernandes. With that said, ‘The Sniper’ has arguably never fought an opponent as dangerous as John Lineker.

Meanwhile, Lineker has been around the block several times after enduring 46 professional MMA fights. ‘Hands of Stone’ still has plenty of gas left in the tank, but he needs to silence the doubters after a brutal two-fight series against Fabricio Andrade.

Stephen Loman vs. John Lineker is one of many intriguing matchups scheduled for ONE Fight Night 14, which takes place inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium. The September 29 event will be available for North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Expand Tweet

Catch up with the news and regular updates for Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois: Heavyweight title unification fight