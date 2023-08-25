Stephen Loman believes he has evolved into “a better fighter” ahead of ONE Fight Night 14 return

Ahead of his return at ONE Fight Night 14 on September 29, Stephen Loman has had to demonstrate patience.

Following back-to-back wins after arriving in ONE Championship, the Filipino contender got his breakout moment at ONE on Prime Video 4 last year.

In November, the martial artist defeated former champion Bibiano Fernandes to put himself as one of the favorites to challenge for the 26-pound world title strap.

Despite his win streak, Loman had to wait for his opportunity while Fabricio Andrade and John Lineker faced each other in a rematch for the vacant bantamweight title.

Though he isn't getting the scheduled five-round war he would have liked, Loman is now set to return, and he wants to make the most of his opportunity.

In a title eliminator, he will try to add another former world champion's scalp to his impressive slate by defeating John Lineker at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

With all the time he has been away from the spotlight, Stephen Loman says he has continued to work on his craft and evolve as a mixed martial artist.

Promising a better version of himself, Loman told The MMA Superfan about how he has been keeping busy during his waiting period.

“Even when I was not scheduled to fight, I kept training and improving my weaknesses and developed into a better fighter.”

Watch the full interview below:

With a win over Lineker, there will be no doubt that Loman would push himself as the leading contender to Fabricio Andrade’s throne.

ONE Fight Night 14 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.