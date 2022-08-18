"The NMF versus the BMF, let's go" - Stephen Thompson calls for fight against Jorge Masvidal

Stephen Thompson recently discussed the back-to-back losses he's suffered inside the octagon and called for an ideal welterweight rematch against Jorge Masvidal.

After earning decision wins over both Geoff Neal and Vicente Luque, 'Wonderboy' suffered a slump in the cage, going 0-2 in his past two outings. Dangerous Brazilian Gilbert Burns and wrestling expert Belal Muhammad both used their grappling to nullify and overcome the threat from the karate practitioner.

Speaking about what's next up for him during an interview with LowKick MMA, Stephen Thompson admitted interest in facing Jorge Masvidal in a striking war, which would be the second time the two 170lbers have fought in their careers.

"I think it would be great, I think it'd be a good fight. He's improved, I've improved, the last time we faced each other, I think, was UFC 217 in Madison Square Garden [and] they got another one of those coming up. I know he's going through allegations right now with Colby Covington, we'll see how that turns out, I don't think he's fighting until that's over. He still is looking for those big money fights at this point, but I think that'll be exciting, man. The NMF versus the BMF, let's go."

Thompson and Masvidal met in November 2017, one fight after the 39-year-old lost in his second title fight against Tyron Woodley via majority decision. 'Gamebred' was 3-1 in his prior four before being outclassed and losing on all three of the judges' scorecards.

What's next for Jorge Masvidal?

After having the best run of his MMA career throughout 2019, Jorge Masvidal now finds himself on a three-fight losing streak and rapidly falling down the welterweight rankings.

The 37-year-old is coming off a one-sided loss to long-term rival Colby Covington and two consecutive defeats to Kamaru Usman, one of which handed him his first ever knockout defeat in the sport.

Masvidal has been vocal during his time on the sidelines. Aside from Stephen Thompson, the Miami native has called for a fight against Gilbert Burns that would be a potential barnburner, and a matchup that has the potential to be the biggest in UFC history against Conor McGregor.

As he approaches the back end of his career, the American Top Team representative must find form inside the octagon if he has any chance of capturing UFC gold.

