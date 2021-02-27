Stephen Thompson claims he might adopt hilarious praying mantis style in his next fight

Stephen Thompson recently took to Instagram to joke that he may change his fighting style in his next fight. Before you make any assumptions, watch the video that depicts the style that 'Wonderboy' is looking to adopt.

"May or may not see this praying mantis style in my next fight... just sayin! Looks pretty legit to me.. LETS GOOOOO!" Thompson captioned the post.

The praying mantis style definitely looks entertaining and the erratic moves and highlight-reel knockout executed in the video will have fight fans in splits. Thompson is obviously joking as trained professionals cannot afford to leave as many gaps in their defense as displayed in the video.

Stephen Thompson is known for his kickboxing skills. He began training at the age of three under his father, Ray Thompson. The welterweight began competing in both kickboxing and karate at the age of 15 and then made the switch to amateur and professional kickboxing.

Thompson then transitioned into MMA, which has helped make a well-rounded fighter. He has a 1st-degree black belt in jiu-jitsu and a brown belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

Who will Stephen Thompson fight next?

Stephen Thompson has gained some momentum in recent months after picking up a second win following two straight losses. He last fought Geoff Neal in the main event of the last UFC Fight Night of 2020. Thompson maintained a dominant stance throughout the 5 rounds and bagged a unanimous decision victory.

Stephen Thompson believes that he has done enough to earn a shot at the welterweight title. After he gave his analysis of Kamaru Usman vs. Gilbert Burns, Thompson urged fans to support him in his quest for the title.

Advertisement

"I am the only person right now in the top five that hasn't fought Usman yet. I mean, I know he is calling out Jorge Masvidal, but he just fought Jorge Masvidal and everybody else. So, here I am, guys. Guys, we need your help! Let's make this happen, okay? So, make it happen, guys," said Thompson.

However, Stephen Thompson is also open to facing other opponents as long as the fight makes sense to him. In a conversation MMA Fighting, Thompson said:

"My last 3-4 fights have been guys ranked behind me. I want to get a fight with either somebody ranked above me or a big enough name that will help get me there. So, I mean, Colby, anybody in the top five, if me and Usman doesn't happen."

Stephen Thompson also mentioned that he will happily welcome Nate Diaz back to the cage. He said he considers Nate to be an 'OG', and looks forward to sharing the Octagon with the Stockton native.