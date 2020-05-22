UFC 244 Thompson v Luque

The Gilbert Burns and Tyron Woodley fight has got the entire division excited. It is easily one of the most exciting non-title bookings in the past few months for the division. Stephen Thompson is amongst the many welterweights who are paying close attention to the match.

In a recent interview, Thompson said that he thinks Tyron is going to piece Burns up.

“I think it’s a better fight for Tyron, for sure. I think Tyron’s got the better striking, I think he’s got the heavier hands. I think Tyron’s gonna go out there and piece him up, because the guy is re-motivated. I saw him during his last camp and I actually chatted with him and we did an Instagram Live together and the guy is motivated. That’s a guy I would not want to stand up against in this next up-and-coming fight.”

To be very honest, this isn't a very bold prediction. Before dropping the belt to Kamaru Usman back in 2019, Woodley was on an impressive streak that included 4 titles defenses his run he had secured wins over Darren Till, Demian Maia, and two wins over Stephen Thompson himself. The claim that he's remotivated just makes him more dangerous.

Stephen Thompson himself hasn't had a great run since dropping back to back fights to Woodley. Since 2017 2-2 which includes an upset loss to former lightweight champion Anthony Pettis. He did manage to bounce back with a win over Vicente Luque but he still has a long way to go if he hopes of holding the belt.

The event that is set to take place next weekend has already created a strong conversation amongst welterweights. As we Stephen Thompson rooting for Woodley, similarly we also have Michael Chiesa rooting for Burns. He very recently had said, "I’m pulling for him against Tyron. I think that, no matter what, he and I are on a collision course. We’re gonna fight someday. It’s just destined to be. Until then, I’m just gonna sit back as a fan and I’m hoping he wins. I’m hoping he beats Woodley. That would be huge. That’d be a big feather in his cap"

The fight will give the division a much-needed clarity in terms of where it's headed. At the present moment where it looks that almost everyone is gunning for a title shot, this fight will lay it out as to who can demand a shot, given the two together have practically faced evert major contender in the division.

Stephen Thompson isn't sure about returning to the Octagon

As of now Stephen Thompson isn't scheduled to face anyone but if Burns losses his fight against Woodley it'll be fun to see these two lock horns. As of now however he is under a dilemma as to whether he wants to return to the octagon or not. Making an appearance on a show, Stephen Thompson had said, "South Carolina is full of grandparents. It’s full of elderly people and we have a lot of kids at our school that are being raised by grandparents, their grandparents take them, and they’re in their 80s and 90s. So it’s something that I would never want to bring back to them because just the way things are going. If they take the right precautions, then for sure, the fighter in me says yes. I would love to.”

In quarantine, Stephen Thomspon nowadays has started sharing his thoughts on UFC cards on his YouTube Channel.