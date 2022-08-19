"I think Edwards is gonna have a hard time pulling off his strikes" - Stephen Thompson highlights aspect of Kamaru Usman's style that could suppress Leon Edwards' striking

Stephen Thompson believes Leon Edwards could struggle with more than just wrestling against Kamaru Usman. 'Wonderboy' recently did a film study on his YouTube channel where he rewatched Usman vs. Colby Covington 2 and made comparisons to the UFC 278 main event.

After watching the first round, Thompson pointed out a specific striking technique of Usman that could throw off Edwards' game plan. 'Wonderboy' broke down the advantage and how it could affect the outcome at UFC 278 by saying:

"What's gonna be so effective, especially in Kamaru's striking game, is gonna be his jab. He could piece him up with that jab and constantly change his level for the takedown. I think Edwards is gonna have a hard time pulling off his strikes for fear of the takedown."

Usman is currently a massive -400 betting favorite, according to Bovada, with Edwards as the +285 underdog. Despite the improvements from 'Rocky,' some MMA analysts believe the striking of 'The Nigerian Nightmare' can keep up with the title challenger since training with Trevor Wittman.

Edwards has also improved his grappling, but outwrestling the welterweight champion who cleared out the division is questionable. With that said, 'Rocky' has had a long journey to his title shot, and UFC 278 could be his time.

Watch Stephen Thompson break down Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington 2 below:

Stephen Thompson considers Leon Edwards' overall striking better than Kamaru Usman

Thompson loves the jab from Usman, but he doesn't think 'The Nigerian Nightmare' can win purely on striking. In the same video, 'Wonderboy' credited Edwards' striking in his final thoughts on the UFC 278 main event by saying:

"Usman's striking has improved, but is it enough, if it was a standup fight, to beat Leon Edwards? I would have to say no, but he's closing the gap. He's closing the gap."

Usman is looking for his sixth title defense at UFC 278. Meanwhile, Edwards is on a ten-fight unbeaten streak with his last loss against 'The Nigerian Nightmare' in 2015. At 35 years old, the welterweight champion has the opportunity to further clear out the division and solidify his legacy as a pound-for-pound legend.

