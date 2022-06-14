Stephen Thompson predicts who would win if Jiri Prochazka faced Daniel Cormier or Jon Jones

Stephen Thompson believes Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier would have defeated Jiri Prochazka had they fought each other at some point in their careers.

He made the prediction on a recent episode of What's Up Everybody?! podcast uploaded to his YouTube channel. Hosts Stephen Thompson and Tony Thompson sat down in the episode to discuss the recently concluded UFC 275. Their discussion also included the performance of the event's headliners Jiri Prochazka and Glover Teixeira.

During their conversation, the two also discussed the outcome of a fight between Prochazka and Daniel Cormier or Jon Jones.

Giving his take, 'Wonderboy' claimed that 'Denisa' might have a "punching chance" over Cormier. However, he believes the retired champ would have had an upper hand over the Czech fighter.

Thompson said:

"I think Prochazka has got a punching chance. But overall, I think DC [Daniel Cormier], he does it. Gets on the inside, did what he did to Stipe... get him down. I think he, I think DC would have an easier time getting Prochazka down...DC man. DC was the man bro. I mean, he beat everybody... and the only person he couldn't beat was Jones... But he beat everybody else."

They also discussed how a Prochazka vs. Jones fight would have played out. Thompson believes 'Bones' reach would have been a major issue for the Czech professional fighter.

"Jon Jones all day. I think his cage control, I think his wrestling, his length even though they're both tall guys. That 84 -inch reach man is a problem for anybody. I think Jones could beat him [Prochazka]."

You can check out the entire discussion of Stephen Thompson in the video below:

Jiri Prochazka defeats Glover Teixeira for the UFC light heavyweight title belt

The main event of UFC 275, a light heavyweight title fight between Jiri Prochazka and Glover Teixeira, was the most important fight of the night. The Czech native, in his all-time best performance, snatched the title belt from Teixeira at the end of the fifth round. He became the division's new light heavyweight champion in the process.

Despite getting his hand raised, 'Denisa' did not have an easy victory. Throughout the five rounds, he had to withstand several takedowns and strikes from Teixeira. Teixeira's vicious elbow to Prochazka's face in the second round bloodied his face.

Despite the brutality, the 29-year-old was able to push himself far enough into the fifth round to secure a no-hooks rear-naked choke. He then forced Teixeira to tap in and ultimately come out as the new champ.

UFC @ufc 🤯@JIRI_BJP GETS THE SUBMISSION IN THE FINAL SECONDS!!! WE HAVE A NEW CHAMPION!!! #UFC275 🤯@JIRI_BJP GETS THE SUBMISSION IN THE FINAL SECONDS!!! WE HAVE A NEW CHAMPION!!! #UFC275 https://t.co/A2v5S1YCTS

With this victory, Jiri Prochazka has now won three consecutive fights. The fighter also has a professional record of 29 wins, three losses, and one draw.

Winning the belt in his third match since joining the promotion, it will be interesting to see how long he will be able to keep hold of it in the division.

