Stephen Thompson reveals what adjustments Conor McGregor has to make if he wants to beat Dustin Poirier at UFC 264

Stephen Thompson believes Conor McGregor needs to make some significant changes heading into UFC 264. Set to fight Dustin Poirier in his first-ever UFC trilogy fight, McGregor will look to avenge his UFC 257 loss to 'The Diamond' and get back in the win column.

During a recent interview with Submission Radio, speaking about Conor McGregor, 'Wonderboy' said that the Irishman doesn't have the same movement he did when he fought Jose Aldo a few years ago. Thompson added that it was McGregor's movement that won him the fight against Aldo.

Being the karate specialist he is, Thompson thinks Conor McGregor needs to go back to moving in his karate stance when he faces Poirier on July 10th.

"He doesn't have that movement anymore that you normally saw, like when he fought Jose Aldo. It was the movement that won him that fight. And he was kind of standing there, in front of Dustin Poirier, and he took a lot of low calf kicks and that's what settled it, you know, sealed the deal. So he's gotta get back and get moving like a karate guy."

Stephen Thompson also spoke about Poirier, saying that 'The Diamond' has maintained a similar fighting style over a long time. 'Wonderboy' spoke highly of Poirier's boxing and gave him props for being an intelligent fighter.

"I think the person that has to do the more changing of the fighters is definitely Conor. I mean Dustin Poirier is fighting pretty much the same way for the longest times, he's got great boxing, you know, good timing, he's tough as nails and he's intelligent."

Conor McGregor and Stephen Thompson will be sharing the UFC 264 card

Conor McGregor is set to headline UFC 264 against Dustin Poirier in a highly awaited trilogy bout. Stephen Thompson, meanwhile, will face Gilbert Burns in the co-main event of the card.

A win for McGregor could seal a potential shot at the UFC lightweight championship for him. Thompson also finds himself in a similar scenario, as a win for him could secure a future UFC welterweight title shot.

