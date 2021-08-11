Stephen Thompson reveals the important aspect that helped Ciryl Gane beat Derrick Lewis at UFC 265

UFC welterweight Stephen Thompson believes Ciryl Gane's movement played a huge part in his win over Derrick Lewis at UFC 265.

In a recent video released on his YouTube channel, Thompson discussed the recent pay-per-view main event between Lewis and Gane.

'Wonderboy' is certainly a fan of Ciryl Gane's style and technique, and mentioned how he would just move out of the way every time 'The Black Beast' would throw a feint.

Thompson noted how Gane's pace made a huge difference in the fight and claimed that he's never seen a heavyweight as fast as the newly crowned interim UFC heavyweight champion.

"I mean Ciryl Gane's movement, played a huge part in this W. I mean, every time Derrick Lewis would throw a feint, Ciryl Gane was just out of the way. He was just so much faster, I've never seen a heavyweight move that fast before."

Here's the full video released by Stephen Thompson where he and his co-host talk about the UFC 265 main event:

Ciryl Gane became the interim UFC heavyweight champion at UFC 265

In the main event of UFC 265, Ciryl Gane won the interim UFC heavyweight championship when he defeated Derrick Lewis in a one-sided main event.

Heading into the fight, Gane was already the favorite to win, having been unbeaten throughout his UFC and entire MMA career so far. At the PPV, Gane captured UFC gold by defeating Lewis in front of his hometown of Houston, Texas.

With the win, not only did the Frenchman win his first title in the UFC, but he also set himself up for a huge clash against the undisputed UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.

The two men will be facing each other at some point down the road. While Ngannou himself seems quite disappointed with the idea of an interim championship, 'The Predator' will look to prove a point when he returns to action against Gane in an unification fight.

