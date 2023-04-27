Israel Adesanya and Stephen Thompson have arguably two of the most exciting fighting styles in the entire sport of mixed martial arts, but a fantasy matchup between the pair isn't at the top of 'Wonderboy's' bucket list.

In a career of ups and downs, the 40-year-old has mostly found success in the cage when going head-to-head with a fellow striker. His distance management, destructive kicking power, and unusual timing have all proven to be a nightmare for opponents who are primarily stand-up fighters.

While discussing a hypothetical clash against Israel Adesanya, Stephen Thompson admitted that while it would be a fun spectacle, the size difference compared to the middleweight champion would be difficult to overcome.

"I'm not a big welterweight. I probably walk around 195 at my heaviest. These guys are walking around [at] like 220... I've stood beside 'Stylebender', I mean he's a good head taller than me and [has] crazy reach. I think it would be fun to train with him, maybe get a sparring match, but to fight that guy? I don't know, man... Y'all crazy, I don't wanna fight that guy. Are you kidding me? That would be fun, though."

After a run of poor results inside the octagon, Thompson is on his way back up the rankings and has restated his dream of one day becoming a UFC champion. Despite his age, the karate specialist proved that he's capable of hanging with the younger prospects after his brilliant display against Kevin Holland last time out.

The former two-time title challenger is preparing to extend his winning run to two straight when he collides with the unorthodox Michel Pereira at UFC 289 on June 10.

Check out what Stephen Thompson had to say about a fantasy Israel Adesanya fight in the video below:

Israel Adesanya's next fight: Who has been rumored to face 'The Last Stylebender'?

Following his iconic knockout of Alex Pereira in his last showing, Israel Adesanya wants to waste no time in returning to action and has already put his name into the hat to feature for the promotion again imminently.

As he continues to lap the division, there aren't many opponents available for him at present, but there are two viable options reported for the middleweight king's next outing.

After comments were shared back and forth, Adesanya openly announced his interest in a bout with the surging Dricus du Plessis. Another possible outcome for the fan-favorite is a move up to light heavyweight to make his second attempt at UFC 'champ-champ' status.

Poll : 0 votes