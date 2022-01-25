"Just snap it in half" - Stephen Thompson thinks Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane's kicks could break Jon Jones' legs

Stephen Thompson recently predicted how Jon Jones would fare in heavyweight matchups against Ciryl Gane and Francis Ngannou.

In a recent video posted to his YouTube channel, Thompson stated that he is eager to see Jones make his heavyweight debut. 'Wonderboy' also spoke about the size difference between heavyweights like Gane and Ngannou as compared to 'Bones'. The UFC welterweight humorously claimed they would snap the former light heavyweight champion's legs in half with their powerful kicks.

Thompson said:

"Yeah man, I would like to see Jon Jones face off against Gane. I would watch that, yeah... I just wanna see how big he is compared to other guys. He's tall enough. But you seen Jon Jones' legs and you seen Gane or Francis' legs. Massive like tree trunks. I just feel like they could just like kick Jon Jones one time just snap, just snap it in half."

Watch Thompson give his take on Jones at heavyweight below:

Following his final title defense at 205 lbs against Dominick Reyes at UFC 247, Jones opted to vacate the belt. He subsequently set his sights on the heavyweight division. Ever since, 'Bones' has been packing on quite a bit of size and muscle as he prepares to make the move up.

Speaking to ESPN MMA, Jones shared that he intends to be as big as the current heavyweights in the division. He said:

“I’m 255 [pounds] right now. I’d like to get to 270 and cut down to 265. I just don’t want to feel smaller than any of the other guys [in the heavyweight division]. I want to be more conditioned, more skilled and just as strong, if not the strongest guy.”

Watch Jones’ interview with ESPN MMA below:

Jon Jones sends message to Francis Ngannou and Cyril Gane during UFC 270

During the heavyweight title-unification bout between Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane at UFC 270 on Saturday, Jon Jones took to social media to poke fun at the two heavyweights.

Jones jibed at both Ngannou and Gane in a tweet that he later deleted, referring to himself as "daddy." Take a look at the deleted tweet below:

Jones' deleted tweet during UFC 270

In another tweet, Jones claimed he was underwhelmed by Ngannou and Gane's performances at UFC 270. The former light heavyweight champion shared that he's excited to make his heavyweight debut and believes he can shatter even more records upon his return.

'Bones' tweeted:

"If this is the Apex of heavyweight fighting, I’m excited about it. Got some more records to break"

