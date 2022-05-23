Stephen Thompson warns Jake Paul about facing 'The Spider' - "Tyron Woodley is not Anderson Silva"

UFC welterweight Stephen Thompson thinks that MMA legend Anderson Silva will prove to be a tough test for Jake Paul if the two ever lock horns inside a boxing ring.

In a podcast episode recently uploaded to his YouTube channel, 'Wonderboy' talked about potential future fights for Paul. Thompson warned 'The Problem Child' about considering a match with Silva.

The two-time welterweight title challenger sent a message to Paul, saying that the former UFC middleweight champion is very different from the previous former UFC fighters the 25-year-old faced.

"I don't think he [Paul] wants to finesse Anderson Silva. Tyron Woodley is not Anderson Silva. Ben Askren is not Anderson Silva... I don't think Jake Paul would do that. I don't think so. I think Anderson Silva's got the finesse to beat him."

In his last three fights inside the squared circle, Paul competed against two former UFC fighters - Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley. 'The Problem Child' knocked 'Funky' out in the first round last April.

He went on to compete against Woodley on two occasions. While the first fight ended in a split decision victory for the YouTuber-turned-boxer, their second encounter saw Paul knock 'The Chosen One' out cold in the sixth round of the fight.

Jake Paul reacts to Anderson Silva's recent performance

47-year-old Anderson Silva recently competed against Bruno Machado inside the ring. Although 'The Spider' was clearly the better fighter on the night, no official winner was announced as it was an exhibition fight.

After the bout, Jake Paul took to Twitter to share his thoughts on Silva's performance. 'The Problem Child' uploaded a photoshopped picture of himself as an exterminator. This was a dig at Silva, who is nicknamed 'The Spider'.

The 25-year-old later posted another tweet in which he said he would beat both the Brazilian and boxing royalty Floyd Mayweather in one night.

"I would beat Floyd and Anderson in the same night"

Paul is new to the world of boxing and only has five professional bouts to his name. With that in mind, to say that his claim of beating Mayweather and Silva in one night is bold would be an understatement.

