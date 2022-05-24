"I think it's going to make for more exciting fights" - Stephen Thompson weighs in on open scoring system

Stephen Thompson has insisted that introducing open system scoring in MMA will make the fights a lot more exciting. Speaking in a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, 'Wonderboy' weigned in on the pros of the open scoring system, which has been heavily debated within the MMA sphere after recent judging controversies.

Thompson suggested that implementing open scoring in MMA would not only offer more clarity and real-time information to fighters, but it would also influence the losing fighter to pick up the pace and rush for a finish. Here's what Thompson said:

"I would like that. If I'm in the corner and I'm like not really sure, and if I see that I'm losing or if my opponent is losing, all right, he is going to pick it up this round because he's gonna have to knock me out or whatever or I need to pick [up]. I think it's going to make for more exciting fights."

Watch Stephen Thompson discuss the advantages of open scoring below:

Stephen Thompson is one of the UFC stars who has been quite vocal about the introduction of open scoring in MMA. Fighters Max Holloway and Cory Sandhagen have also been in favor of employing the system.

Stephen Thompson open to Dustin Poirier fight on July 30

Stephen Thompson is looking to get back into the win column after back-to-back losses inside the octagon. The ace kickbocker has been in search of his next UFC opponent and recently volunteered to take on Dustin Poirier, who issued a two-division call-out, challenging anyone to fight him at UFC 277 on July 30. Taking to social media, 'Wonderboy' responded to the challenge as he wrote:

"Hey @DustinPoirier I’m down to scrap! July 30th let’s go! #respectfully"

While it didn't take long for Poirier to respond, the reply was pretty vague. "Respect," was 'The Diamond's' one-word response as you can see below:

While a fight between Thompson and Poirier would be exciting for the fans, it appears that 'The Diamond' isn't quite intrigued by the matchup. The Louisiana native has been seeking a fight with Nate Diaz and recently expressed his desire to Colby Covington on social media.

However, a fight against Covington seems a bit unlikely at the moment considering the ongoing legal battle involving 'Chaos' and his rival Jorge Masvidal. It also appears that Diaz is no longer interested in pursuing a fight with Poirier despite months of back and forth on social media. This clearly opens the door for a welterweight showdown between Thompson and Poirier, although 'The Diamond' is yet to express genuine interest in the matchup.

