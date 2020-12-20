Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson proved that he is not a gatekeeper in the UFC welterweight division. The former two-time title challenger put up a dominant performance en route to a lopsided unanimous decision win against rising prospect Geoff Neal in the main event of UFC Vegas 17.

Following the win, Stephen Thompson, often referred to as the 'nicest mother****er' in the fight game, called out the BMF champ for a rematch that the fans will surely love to witness.

Returning to the octagon after a year following his decision win over Vicente Luque at UFC 244, Stephen Thompson put up an absolute clinic to conquer Geoff Neal tonight. Thompson used his mastery of range and his unorthodox fighting style to keep the heavy-handed Neal at bay for most parts of the 25-minute bout. Wonderboy's striking, as usual, was flawless.

He successfully tagged away at Neal with body shots and kicks, never really letting the latter find his footing in the fight. All judges scored the fight 50-45 in favor of Stephen Thompson, handing him a crucial decision victory as he looks to climb his way back into title contention once more.

Stephen Thompson calls out Jorge Masvidal for a rematch

During his post-fight interview with Daniel Cormier, Thompson, who is one of the nicest fighters around, respectfully challenged Jorge Masvidal to a rematch, giving it the tag of 'NMF vs. BMF'.

"I got two [wins] in a row, [beaten] ranked #11, I'm definitely working my way up. I want to see the NMF vs the BMF baby. Let's make that happen. Stephen Wonderboy Thompson vs Jorge Masvidal. I know he's talking about fighting Colby Covington but we'll see."

Well, Stephen Thompson's callout of Jorge Masvidal seems very interesting because even though Masvidal had a tremendously successful 2019 season, Wonderboy has already defeated him at UFC 217 back in 2017.

However, the callout likely makes sense because a win against a recent title challenger like Masvidal will certainly put Stephen Thompson first in line for a third shot at the much-coveted gold strap.

We are definitely down with the idea of an NMF vs. BMF battle in the near future, what about you guys? Sound off in the comments section below.