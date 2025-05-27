Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson explains why he favors Jack Della Maddalena to defeat Islam Makhachev

Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson recently shared his thoughts on Jack Della Maddalena vs. Islam Makhachev and explained why he favors the Australian to get his hand raised. Makhachev is expected to be Della Maddalena's first title challenger, however, a date is still yet to be determined by the UFC.
Della Maddalena recently dethroned Belal Muhammad to become the new welterweight champion, which cleared the path for Makhachev to move up to 170 pounds. The Dagestani had been reluctant to move up in the past due to a pact made with Muhammad, but has relinquished his lightweight championship and committed to the move after 'Remember the Name's' title loss.
Della Maddalena showcased improved grappling, which has resulted in many competitors having a new opinion on what they believe will transpire when he fights Makhachev.
In his latest conversation with Inside Fighting, Thompson mentioned that the size discrepancy and the Australian's improved skill set leads him to believe that he will successfully retain his title against the Dagestani. He said:
"I would favor 'JDM' just cause he's the bigger opponent. He's a very strong, great boxer and he's got great takedown defense. This guy's ridiculously strong. To be able to go the rounds that he did with Belal Muhammad, who is a relentless wrestler and a very strong opponent... I actually favor 'JDM' in the fight [against Makhachev]."
Check out Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson's comments below (9:30):
Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson admits he would have rather seen Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria
Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson also admitted that he wanted to see Islam Makhachev remain at 155 pounds and defend his belt against Ilia Topuria rather than moving up to welterweight.
In the aforementioned interview, Thompson mentioned that Makhachev vs. Topuria was very intriguing and is still holding out hope that it can materialize:
"Man, I wanted to see the Islam [Makhachev vs.] Topuria fight. I would have loved to have seen that fight... But hopefully after this fight with 'JDM', win or lose, I would like to see him fight Topuria. I think that would be just a great fight." [7:41]
Check out Islam Makhachev's response to Ilia Topuria after the latter claimed he was dodging him below: