Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson lavishes praise on Nate Diaz for being himself rather than copying "Conor McGregor": "Hasn't changed for nobody"

Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson recently lavished praise on Nate Diaz for being himself rather than putting on a Conor McGregor-type persona in order to gain attention. He noted that others have copied 'The Notorious' because of how successful he was, but the Stockton native hasn't followed suit.

Diaz was known for being authentic self throughout his career regardless of whether it was popular or not. In doing so, the 41-year-old gained a large fan following as he wasn't playing a character or resorting to trash talk in order to sell his fights.

During his latest appearance on Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson's JAXXON PODCAST, Thompson spoke highly of Diaz and mentioned that his authenticity is why he is held in high regard. The 42-year-old said:

"I respect Nate Diaz cause he hasn't change for nobody. You know, he's not pretending to be somebody he's not... And that's why I respect that... I don't like the guys, obviously, it's a business, obviously everybody's trying to be Conor McGregor, but you know who's real and who ain't and you gotta respect that."

Check out Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson's comments below (second slide):

King Green praises veteran fighters like Nate Diaz for career longevity

King Green also praised veteran fighters including Nate Diaz for career longevity and highlighted that their legacy shouldn't rely on a UFC championship.

During his UFC 313 pre-fight media availability, Green mentioned that Diaz is among the fighters who are inspiring in that they continue to compete and test themselves against the next generation of fighters:

"To keep doing this and chugging along, that's when my hat's off to Tony Ferguson, Nate Diaz, Jim Miller and those guys that are really fu*king true fighters to the end. We fought the young, the next generation and the next generation."

Check out King Green's comments below:

