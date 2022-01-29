Stephen Thompson predicts who wins the potential Francis Ngannou vs. Jon Jones fight

Stephen Thompson has picked Francis Ngannou to beat Jon Jones if the two meet in the octagon. Ngannou's evolution has amazed many MMA fighters and fans. The list includes Thompson, who was blown away by Ngannou's terrific performance against Ciryl Gane in the headliner of UFC 270.

Ngannou's future in the UFC is in serious doubt despite him retaining the heavyweight title at UFC 270. However, 'The Predator' is expected to fight Jon Jones for the title if he ends up staying in the promotion. Jones vacated his light heavyweight title after beating Dominick Reyes back in 2020.

'Bones' has been preparing to make his debut in the heavyweight division since then and is expected to challenge for the title down the line. If Ngannou and Jones do end up getting locked inside the cage, Thompson feels the heavyweight champ will get the job done.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, 'Wonderboy' felt that Ngannou has remained active and shown he's improved his all-round game over the past couple of years. Thompson does not discount 'Bones' entirely. However, he feels the heavyweight champion's improved wrestling skills, coupled with his devastating power on the feet will be too much for Jon Jones:

"I'm not saying that Jon Jones doesn't have a chance because he does. You've seen the improvement Francis has made, not just with his striking but with his wrestling as well, and that's what Jon Jones is notorious for, right? So, I got my man Francis Ngannou winning that fight."

Coach reveals Ciryl Gane wants to welcome Jon Jones into heavyweight division if Francis Ngannou isn't keen

According to Fernand Lopez, his pupil Ciryl Gane is open to fighting Jon Jones if Francis Ngannou does not want to face the former light heavyweight champion. Lopez said that if Ngannou chooses to leave the UFC, Gane is willing to fight Jones for the heavyweight title.

During a recent interview on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Lopez said:

“If [the UFC) solve the problem with Francis, what they would like to do, what everyone would like to have, is Jon Jones vs. Francis. I’m realistic, Jon Jones is number one. This is how it works, it’s a business… If that does not happen, and they have any issues having Francis on board in the company, then obviously, we are ready to take Jon Jones.”

Even if he doesn't leave the UFC, it'll be a while before we see Francis Ngannou in action. He suffered a grade three MCL tear and a damaged ACL in the leadup to his fight with Gane and is likely to undergo surgery for the same.

