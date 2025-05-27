Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson takes aim at two welterweight strikers as potential opponents for next fight

By Giancarlo Aulino
Modified May 27, 2025 14:58 GMT
UFC 296 Ceremonial Weigh-in - Source: Getty
Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson names two welterweight strikers he would like to fight [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson recently opened up about the current landscape of the welterweight division and took aim at two strikers that he is interested in fighting. Thompson highlighted their respective status in the division and believes it would make for appealing matchups.

Ad

Thompson has been a fixture in the UFC welterweight rankings for a decade and has earned many impressive wins and has taken on all comers in the division. The 42-year-old is looking to get back on track as he is coming off back-to-back losses to top contenders Shavkat Rakhmonov and Joaquin Buckley.

In his latest conversation with Inside Fighting, Thompson named Carlos Prates and Michael Morales as potential opponents he would be interested in testing himself against. He expressed his willingness to compete against surging contenders and mentioned that that's how he was able to ascend the rankings earlier in his career:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"If it wasn't for the guys that were ranked above me, I wouldn't be where I am today. So, I don't mind giving those guys a chance to prove themselves to come up... Carlos Prates... I loved watching Michael Morales this past weekend do what he did to Gilbert Burns, one of the toughest guys in the division... Both of those guys interest me that are ranked above me the most because they're strikers and I want to make a fight exciting and they bring it."
Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson's comments below:

youtube-cover
Ad

Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson praises Michael Morales for win over Gilbert Burns

Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson also lauded Michael Morales for his first-round submission victory over Gilbert Burns.

In the aforementioned clip, Thompson mentioned that Morales showcased that he has a well-rounded skillset in addition to his striking. He said:

"[Morales] went out there and starched [Burns]. Guy's got great striking. He's powerful, he's got good takedown defense, good takedowns as well. Very well-rounded fighter."
Ad

Check out the full interview featuring Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson's comments below:

youtube-cover
About the author
Giancarlo Aulino

Giancarlo Aulino

Twitter icon

Giancarlo Aulino is an MMA news writer and interviewer at Sportskeeda. Having been onboard since 2021, Aulino has written list articles, before transitioning to MMA news writing.

In addition to writing at Sportskeeda, Aulino can be heard on VIBE 105.5FM in Toronto, Canada, where he conducts interviews called 'VIBEtalks.' Aulino's segments have featured many respected athletes, broadcasters, and celebrities. In 2024, Aulino, along with his VIBE 105 Sports team members, rebranded their content to The Game Plan 'TGP'.

In addition to MMA, Aulino was previously a pro wrestling writer and soccer (Football) reporter and covered Toronto FC (Major League Soccer) and York United FC (Canadian Premier League).

Follow him on Twitter: @Gian_411

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Tejas Rathi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications