Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson a "tough fight" for Dustin Poirier, says Sean O'Malley

Sean O'Malley recently offered his take on Dustin Poirier's future in the promotion. Discussing a potential matchup against veteran Stephen Thompson, O'Malley admitted that 'The Diamond' may be in for a tough outing.

While in conversation with his coach Tim Welch on the latest edition of the TimboSugarShow, O'Malley broke down a potential fight between Poirier and Thompson.

Crediting 'Wonderboy' for his extremely unique and unpredictable style of fighting, O'Malley admitted that Thompson is a tough fight for anybody. He asserted that the Karate ace was too much of a wildcard.

"I saw Stephen Thompson said, 'Let's fight, Dustin at 170lbs.' It's a tough fight for Dustin. I mean Stephen Thompson's tough for anybody really just that f***ing style. But I'm so curious how that's going to play out."

This comes shortly after 'Wonderboy' took to social media to express interest in locking horns with Poirier inside the octagon. He called for a fight between them for UFC 277, which is scheduled to take place on July 30.

Dustin Poirier subsequently responded to Thompson's callout.

Dustin Poirier rules out the possibility of Nate Diaz re-signing with the UFC

In a recent interaction with Ariel Helwani on the latest edition of The MMA Hour, Dustin Poirier offered his personal take on Nate Diaz's contract situation with the UFC. He admitted that Diaz is eager to fight out his contract and is reluctant to re-sign with the promotion.

Helwani suggested that Diaz may be offered a fight against Poirier if he re-signs and a fight against Chimaev if he doesn't. Poirier declared that a fight against 'Borz' seemed more likely at this point.

"Dude, what I feel in my heart is the guy's not going to re-sign, you know? That's what I felt. Like, he would have. They've been going at this for a while, it seems, and I know he wants to fight. So well, then I guess he's going fight [Khamzat Chimaev] I guess."

