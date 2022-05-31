"Stepped up in a huge way" - Kelvin Gastelum thanks Marshall Inu for providing financial assistance; shares knee injury update

UFC middleweight Kelvin Gastelum recently thanked Marshall Inu for helping him out financially during his recent operation.

Gastelum was forced to go through knee surgery on his meniscus. He wasn't able to fight during that period. The Marshall Inu cryptocurrency, a cryptocurrency with a design of Joe Rogan's dog, helps out fighters that are in need. They extended their helping hand towards Gastelum, which the fighter appreciated a lot as he said in a recent interview with Jake Gagain:

"Absolutely man, I wasn't able to fight. I am not making that income. Obviously it's a big chunk of my living. So, Marshall Inu stepped up in a huge way and they were able to supply it. For a little bit of assistance, financial assistance. So that I maybe able to just focus solely on my recovery, my knee, that way I get back ASAP."

Gastelum further went on to explain the nature of his knee injury. He injured his PCL, MCL, and meniscus. However, the doctors decided to only operate on his meniscus. Here's what he said about the injury:

"Just had knee surgery for the meniscus. They cleaned it out. There's PCL, MCL, and Meniscus. But they left the PCL and MCL alone. They went with just cleaning up the, scoping out the meniscus. Because apparently I haven't had the PCL anyways, which I wasn't aware of."

Marshall Inu @marshallinu_ At the Marshall Mansion, @KelvinGastelum talks with @JakeGagain about his knee injury and how we were able to help at a time where he can’t make that walk. Can’t wait to see you recovered and back in that cage! At the Marshall Mansion, @KelvinGastelum talks with @JakeGagain about his knee injury and how we were able to help at a time where he can’t make that walk. Can’t wait to see you recovered and back in that cage! 👊 https://t.co/H2W5TziaDL

Kelvin Gastelum has been out of action since his loss to Jared Cannonier

Kelvin Gastelum hasn't fought since losing a decision to Jared Cannonier in August 2021. The middleweight fighter was set to return at UFC 273. However, his proposed fight against Dricus Du Plessis had to be canceled as Gastelum pulled out due to an injury.

However, he has since undergone surgery and looks set to return to action soon. Gastelum has been on a rocky run in recent times and has lost five out of his last six UFC fights.

Gastelum's last win came against Ian Heinisch at UFC 258. Despite his recent skid and inactivity, the 30-year-old fighter sits at the No. 10 spot in the middleweight division of the UFC.

Fans can expect him to take on yet another top contender upon his return to the octagon. However, a date for his comeback is yet to be announced.

