“Stepping up like he does” – Paddy Pimblett shares an ecstatic experience from his visit to watch the Manchester City vs Liverpool match

United Kingdom native Paddy Pimblett may be in the UFC, but his passion for football has never waned.

Born in Liverpool, England, Pimblett has long been a fan of Liverpool FC. With their recent highly anticipated match with Manchester City, Pimblett caught the action live from the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

During the game, Paddy Pimblett could not contain his excitement on witnessing the Liverpool goal from Trent Alexander-Arnold. Pimblett posted his reaction on Instagram with the caption:

"The scouser in our team @trentarnold66 stepping up like he does ❤️ man burnt major calories going sick there when we scored 🤣 "

However, the goal from the Liverpool defender was one of only two goals in the game. The final score was 1-1 as the match ended in a draw.

Pimblett is currently preparing to be on the UFC 296 main card against former interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson. Pimblett is currently 4-0 in the UFC.

Paddy Pimblett's connection with football

Paddy Pimblett's bread and butter is his fight game, but football is still a big part of the British UFC star's life.

Pimblett is not only an avid fan of the game — especially of Liverpool FC — but 'The Baddy' has stated how important the sport is for his mental health. During the rough hours of fight camp and weight cutting, Pimblett uses football as an escape and outlet to lower his stress levels.

Expand Tweet

The Liverpool native has also stated his fandom for the online video game 'Football Manager' and how important the game is to him. Pimblett has previously claimed the game helps him take his mind off of his struggles during fight camp.

Pimblett often shares his love for football with close friend and fellow UFC fighter Molly McCann, though 'Meatball' is an avid supporter of Everton FC rather than Liverpool. McCann was also born in Liverpool.