Tony Ferguson sentenced to one year of probation in DUI case ahead of UFC 296 fight against Paddy Pimblett 

Former UFC interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson has received a legal verdict regarding his DUI charges ahead of his upcoming clash against Paddy Pimblett at UFC 296.

On Monday, Judge Shannon K. Cooley from the Superior Court of Los Angeles County, California, issued a decision based on a plea agreement negotiated between the prosecution and defense, as documented in online court records.

The court dismissed a misdemeanor DUI charge against Ferguson, who, in return, entered a nolo contendere plea to a misdemeanor charge of wet reckless driving on a highway. Consequently, Ferguson is mandated to undergo one year of probation.

The terms of probation encompass restrictions such as refraining from driving under the influence of any measurable amount of alcohol and fulfilling restitution obligations to the victim, among other stipulations.

Ferguson was arrested on May 7 after allegedly crashing his truck with two parked cars outside a Hollywood nightclub. According to a police spokesperson, there were no reported injuries. Ferguson initially pleaded not guilty.

Meanwhile, Tony Ferguson is scheduled to return to action against Paddy Pimblett on December 15 at UFC 296 in Las Vegas. The veteran UFC lightweight contender will aim to put an end to his six-fight losing streak and score a resounding victory over a rising contender.

Gilbert Burns previews the upcoming Tony Ferguson vs. Paddy Pimblett clash at UFC 296

Top-ranked welterweight contender, Gilbert Burns is backing Paddy Pimblett to emerge victorious in his upcoming UFC 296 clash against Tony Ferguson.

Burns, recently spent time in Liverpool, Pimblett's hometown. The Brazilian visited the Next Generation MMA gym after attending the Everton-Liverpool game, where he witnessed Pimblett in action and was genuinely impressed by the Scouser's skills and dedication.

Speaking in an interview with talkSPORT.com, Burns expressed his admiration for Pimblett ahead of the Tony Ferguson clash. Burns stated:

“Paddy is very good. I think just because of his personality and because he got so famous people hate on him, but he’s legit, and he’s very good. I just saw Tony Ferguson is training with David Goggins for this fight, which makes it even more entertaining."

Burns added:

"Paddy is for real. Paddy has legit wrestling, legit jiu-jitsu [and] is getting better in the striking... I’m a fan. I like the guy; he treated me super good and I’m looking forward to his next fight. Tough fight. I think he can [beat Ferguson]. It’s a close fight but I think he can.”