Tony Ferguson has pleaded not guilty for an incident that occurred last month where he was charged with a Driving Under the Influence (DUI).

The UFC fighter crashed into two stationary vehicles and flipped in front of a nightclub in Los Angeles. The former lightweight interim champion was declared 'very uncooperative' at the scene and reportedly refused to take a field sobriety test at the behest of the police officers. The MMA veteran was arrested on the charge of a misdemeanor and his bail was set at $30,000.

Tony Ferguson was lucky to come out of the crash unscathed when he was taken into custody. It seems the UFC fighter will fight his case as he pleaded not guilty in court documents obtained by TMZ. 'El Cucuy', one of the most skilled strikers in the division is going through a rough patch in his fighting career. He has lost five consecutive fights and is scheduled to take on Bobby Green at UFC 291.

Despite legal woes hanging over his head, the UFC have booked Ferguson for his next fight which may prove to be the last fight of his career. 'El Cucuy' is 39 years old and time is not on his side. If he ends up losing another fight he will most likely retire or get cut from the roster.

UFC 291 preview: Tony Ferguson vs. Bobby Green

Tony Ferguson will be back in the octagon after over 10 months away from it. The former interim lightweight champion is facing a slump currently and could possibly feature in this last ever fight in the UFC against Bobby Green. Green himself is looking to get back to winning ways after not recording a win in his last three fights.

For both fighters, this fight is do or die, with their UFC contracts at stake. Tony Ferguson is a legend of the game and a future Hall of Famer. However, he seems to have lost his way in the octagon and his age is catching up to him. His last five losses came at the hands of the best fighters in the division, including Dustin Poirier, Charles Oliveira, etc.

In his last fight, Ferguson took on Nate Diaz in what was the Stockton native's final fight in the UFC. Fans are hoping and praying that Tony Ferguson wins his next fight so they can see one of the most beloved fighters in the organization go out with a bang.

