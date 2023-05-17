It was recently revealed that Tony Ferguson is set to face Bobby Green for his next assignment at UFC 291 on July 29 in Salt Lake City. UFC president Dana White recently announced the full main card of the event on his social media handles.

Headlined by a lightweight BMF title fight between Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje, UFC 291 will also feature Alex Pereira's light heavyweight debut along with Tony Ferguson's first fight since his fourth-round submission loss against Nate Diaz at UFC 279.

Shaheen Al-Shatti



- Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje 2

- Jan Blachowicz vs. Alex Pereira at 205

- Paulo Costa vs. Ikram Aliskerov

- Tony Ferguson vs. Bobby Green

Considering 'El Cucuy's five-fight losing skid, fans were not optimistic about the former interim lightweight champion's chances against 'King.'

They took to the comments section under a fight announcement tweet by MMA Junkie and expressed their thoughts on the matchup.

Tony Ferguson gets a fellow seasoned UFC vet in Bobby Green.



Tony Ferguson gets a fellow seasoned UFC vet in Bobby Green.

One fan referred to Ferguson's recent losses and wrote:

"Tony can't move. His body is wrecked."

Another fan predicted a loss for 'El Cucuy' and wrote:

"Bobby Green by murder Round 2."

One user hoped Ferguson retired after the fight, writing:

"Praying Tony wins and can call it a career."

One fan wrote:

"This is fighter abuse. B.J. Penn all over again."

Another fan claimed:

"I’ll be rooting for him, but I dunno, man."

One user opined:

"He NEEDS to retire, and I'm not even trying to shit on him. We've all seen his last 6 fights.. bro is actually getting old, and it's showing in there."

Tony Ferguson arrested after a nasty car crash in Hollywood

Tony Ferguson was recently arrested in Hollywood on May 7 after a nasty rollover car crash that involved multiple vehicles. The Los Angeles Police Department took the former interim UFC lightweight champion on suspicion of drunken driving.

Ferguson was arrested at approximately 2 AM, as per police records, after he allegedly rammed his truck into more than two parked cars outside a nightclub. As per reports, 'El Cucuy' and one other passenger who was with him inside the truck escaped without sustaining major injuries despite their vehicle overturning after the crash.

Tony Ferguson news clip about DUI

According to reports, the police found Tony Ferguson to be "very uncooperative" upon being taken into custody and also refused to take a sobriety test. It's important to note that the police officers at the scene described him as reeking with the smell of alcohol and having bloodshot eyes.

While his release bond was initially set at $30,000, Tony Ferguson was let go the next at 12:12 PT the next day and is scheduled to appear in court on June 1. He's set to face Bobby Green at UFC 291 on July 29.

