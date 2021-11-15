5 Highly anticipated UFC fights that turned out to be cursed

Throughout the history of the UFC, after vying through crowds of contenders, fighters find themselves in highly anticipated match-ups. However, in a sport as unpredictable as mixed martial arts, tragedy does strike. Highly anticipated UFC fights have an impact like no other, but at times, these potential fights appear to be cursed.

With some fighters on the UFC roster being labeled 'must-see' attractions, fans are beginning to understand which fights they believe will end up stealing the shows. For instance, at UFC 268, Michael Chandler and Justin Gaethje put on an epic fight. Prior to the fight taking place, fans anticipated a car crash in the form of two lightweights going for broke.

Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler at UFC 268

The fight delivered on all pre-fight promises of carnage and more. In the realm of combat sports, highly anticipated fights balloon the UFC and its fighters to new heights.

However, due to unforeseen circumstances, sometimes those same fights are taken away from fans before the athletes can even step into the cage. Here are five highly anticipated UFC fights that turned out to be cursed.

#5. Former UFC champion Ronda Rousey vs. former UFC champion Cris Cyborg

While the fight seemed close to happening, the stars never quite aligned for these two pioneering legends. The two were linked multiple times to fight one another as they both fought for Strikeforce. Early in their careers, the two would take different trajectories.

As the first UFC bantamweight champion, Ronda Rousey was a trailblazer. In 2011, Strikeforce was bought out by the UFC. The remaining fighters from Strikeforce would be absorbed by the UFC.

However, during that period in time, Cris Cyborg was delayed thanks to a suspension for the use of illegal substances. Cyborg would go to Invicta and dominate until making her way into the UFC in 2015.

With Ronda Rousey's UFC dominance and Cyborg's dominance outside of the octagon, fans were salivating to see the two throw hands. The two fighters use opposing styles as Rousey is known for Judoka throws. Many believed that if Rousey could get Cyborg down, it would be her fight to win. However, if the fight stays standing, then Cyborg has a clear path to victory.

The bout will remain cursed as it looks like the two will never get the opportunity to settle their differences. With Rousey now-retired, embracing motherhood and Cris Cyborg defending a 145-pound title at Bellator, it appears the curse will live on in perpetuity.

