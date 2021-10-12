Justin Gaethje reveals his top-5 UFC lightweights, explains why he snubbed Conor McGregor

Justin Gaethje has revealed who he believes are the top five fighters in the UFC lightweight division. Those on Gaethje's list are certainly deserving their place. However, it is notable that 'The Highlight' did not include former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor.

Speaking in an interview with the UFC ahead of his upcoming fight with Michael Chandler, Justin Gaethje said:

"So my weight class top five. I'm gonna go... I have to put, I guess, we'll put Charles Oliveira at the top because he's the champ. But he's not the best in this weight class, I can promise you that. He still has quit and it's not even very deep down inside of him. But I'll put him at one for now. Poirier, two. Me, three. Dariush, four. Chandler, five."

When asked if he believes Conor McGregor should be in the top-five lightweight conversation, Justin Gaethje replied without hesitation.

"No. No. Conor has one win in this weight class, ever."

Justin Gaethje believes he is a better fighter than Charles Oliveira

Justin Gaethje did place Charles Oliveira at the top of his lightweight list. However, this was primarily due to the Brazilian's status as champion. Gaethje remarked that belt aside, he does not believe Oliveira is even the second-best in the division.

His number one lightweight pick is his former opponent Dustin Poirier. Gaethje believes he could defeat 'The Diamond' should they run the fight back one day.

"Dustin Poirier beat me. I'm not gonna put myself above him. I'm better than Charles Oliveira. It goes Dustin Poirier then it goes me. And then it goes Charles Oliveira. And then it goes Dariush, and then it goes Chandler. And only me and Poirier know- You know, he beat me that night. But I was out taking pictures all night. I took like a thousand pictures that night after the fight. And he was in the hospital. He didn't move for a month. I'm ready to get that one back."

You can check out Justin Gaethje's full interview below:

