Watch: Jorge Masvidal shares video of MMA fighter recreating his iconic flying knee KO of Ben Askren

Jorge Masvidal is perhaps most well known for his brutal flying knee knockout of Ben Askren in 2019. The finish, which came after just five seconds, remains the fastest KO in UFC history.

The highlight-reel stoppage, unsurprisingly, went viral and turned Jorge Masvidal into an instant superstar. 'Gamebred' went on to fight for the 'BMF' title against Nate Diaz, after which he fought twice for the UFC welterweight belt.

Masvidal recently posted a video to his social media. The clip showed a fighter on the regional scene pulling off a very similar flying knee finish to that of his UFC 239 clash with 'Funky'. Before the fighter charges out with the flying technique, his supporter, who is recording the video, can be heard saying "Masvidal flying knee... Be ready."

The fighter who landed the knockout blow appears to be Elias Santos, a lightweight/welterweight fighter who hails from the Dominican Republic. According to Tapology, Santos holds a 2-4 record, although the flying knee finish does not appear to have been recorded as of yet.

The full video posted to Jorge Masvidal's Twitter can be seen below:

What is next for Jorge Masvidal?

Jorge Masvidal is currently coming off back-to-back losses against current UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. The first fight was a low-action affair, with Usman primarily utilizing his clinch wrestling to nullify Masvidal's striking.

However, in the second fight, Usman went toe-to-toe with 'Gamebred'. After some exciting exchanges in the first round, Usman landed a perfect right hand that knocked Jorge Masvidal unconscious.

Masvidal has since been matched up with Leon Edwards in a fight several years in the making. The two men came to blows backstage at a UFC Fight Night event in London back in 2019.

Since then, there have been consistent rumors surrounding a potential fight between the two men, although nothing had materialized until earlier this month. Fans will now finally be able to see 'Gamebred' and 'Rocky' settle their differences inside the UFC octagon.

The two rivals will throw down at UFC 269, the closing pay-per-view event of the year. The card is set to be headlined by another massively anticipated fight between Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier for the lightweight title. Amanda Nunes will also defend her belt against Julianna Pena.

