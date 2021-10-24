"He's got one more fight" - Dana White comments on the possibility of Nate Diaz fighting Tony Ferguson next

Dana White confirmed that Nate Diaz has one more fight left on his current contract. During the UFC Vegas 41 post-event press conference, White mentioned that the promotion is currently "working on a fight" for Diaz but confirmed that the bout wouldn't be against Tony Ferguson.

"Yeah, he's got one more fight. We're working on a fight for him. Tony wasn't one of those guys we were working on but we're working on a fiver for Nate now. He's got one fight left."

In a recent tweet, Nate Diaz hinted at a potential fight against Ferguson. Diaz simply tweeted out an image of the former interim UFC lightweight champion, indicating that he wants to fight 'El Cucuy'.

However, White stated that they were not looking at Ferguson as an option for Diaz's final fight of the contract. He claimed the UFC was looking to book the Stockton native for a five-round bout.

The UFC president also failed to clarify whether he would offer Diaz another contract.

As of now, Nate Diaz's future with the promotion is still up in the air. However, considering how big of a draw the younger Diaz brother is, one should expect the UFC to offer Nate a new contract soon.

Who could Nate Diaz fight in his next UFC bout?

The obvious choice for Nate Diaz's next fight is Vicente Luque. The Brazilian welterweight has been calling out the Stockton-based fighter for months. Diaz himself took to Twitter to post clips of Luque calling him out. It is safe to say that 'The Silent Assassin' has caught Diaz's attention.

It will be interesting to see if the UFC will schedule the two for a five-round bout. A fight with Luque promises to be an entertaining affair. The Brazilian is on a four-fight win streak. He picked up impressive victories against Tyron Woodley and Michael Chiesa. Diaz, on the other hand, is on a two-fight skid. He dropped back-to-back fights against Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards.

Another high-profile option for Nate Diaz would be a fight against Conor McGregor. Their second bout at UFC 202 was one of the highest-selling pay-per-views of all time. However, the Irishman is currently nursing a leg injury and is expected to be out until January 2022.

