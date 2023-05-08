Former UFC interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson was taken into custody early on Sunday morning by the Los Angeles Police Department following a multiple-vehicle crash in Hollywood. Following the incident, Ferguson's devoted fanbase began to express their concern via social media.

Tony Ferguson was arrested on charges of DUI (driving under the influence), according to the Los Angeles Police Department and The Los Angeles Times. Social media is buzzing with footage of the incident and the subsequent arrest.

The footage showed Ferguson standing next to an overturned pickup truck that had crashed with several parked vehicles.

MMAFayce ™ @MMAFayce Correction: Tony Ferguson was the former INTERIM Lightweight Champion in the UFC. Correction: Tony Ferguson was the former INTERIM Lightweight Champion in the UFC. https://t.co/TIwAsECGBr

Tony Ferguson was once one of the most feared fighters in the UFC, but his career has been on the decline ever since his loss to Justin Gaethje at UFC 249. 'El Cucuy' has lost five consecutive fights, which includes getting knocked out by Michael Chandler at UFC 274 and submitted by Nate Diaz at UFC 279.

His ardent supporters are concerned by the current developments since they still hold him in high regard. One fan pointed out that Ferguson hasn't been the same since he tripped over a wire and tore his fibular collateral ligament back in 2018:

"If only he didn't trip on that cable. Been all downhill since."

Another fan wrote:

"Hold on I'm crying brother. It's sad to see one of my favorite fighters go down like this."

Amongst all of this, some fans seized the opportunity to create classic Ferguson-template jokes:

"He got out of the car and started shadow boxing and breakdancing. When the cops showed up he tried to ankle pick one of them. Then when getting arrested he said hold on I’m training."

"Ferguson the type of guy to make an officer take a sobriety test for pulling him over while drunk driving."

Check out some of the comments below:

Fans show concern after Tony Ferguson car crash

Tony Ferguson car crash: The UFC fighter was detained for refusing a sobriety test and has not yet posted his $30,000 bail

Tony Ferguson was detained in Hollywood for drunk driving. 'El Cucuy' was allegedly involved in a car accident in which his truck flipped over after colliding with two parked automobiles in front of a nightclub. Despite not being injured from the incident, Ferguson reportedly refused to take a field sobriety test and was declared "very uncooperative" at the scene.

According to MMAFighting, Ferguson has been arrested for a misdemeanor and his bail has been set at $30,000. He has not been released yet.

Ferguson was last seen inside the octagon in a welterweight fight against Nate Diaz at UFC 279. Ferguson lost the fight by submission in the fourth round.

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting



bit.ly/FergusonDUI Tony Ferguson was arrested for DUI after allegedly crashing into two cars. Tony Ferguson was arrested for DUI after allegedly crashing into two cars.📰 bit.ly/FergusonDUI https://t.co/nx3hHZsJWT

Poll : 0 votes